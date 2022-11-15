Envestnet prices upsized $500M convertible notes offering
Nov. 15, 2022 7:58 AM ETEnvestnet, Inc. (ENV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) has priced its upsized offering of $500M aggregate principal amount of 2.625% convertible notes due 2027.
- The notes will mature on December 1, 2027, unless earlier purchased, redeemed or converted. Interest will accrue at a rate of 2.625% per year and will be payable semi-annually in arrears.
- The initial purchasers have been granted an option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period solely to cover over-allotments, up to an additional $75M aggregate principal amount of notes.
- The sale is expected to close on Nov. 17, 2022.
