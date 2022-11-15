Twist Bioscience plunges 26% after new short report from Scorpion Capital (updated)

Nov. 15, 2022

  • 615P update: Twist responds to short report
  • Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTplummeted 26% in premarket trading amid a new short report from Scorpion Capital. The stock closed down 20% and lost another ~11% in post-market trading.
  • Scorpion Capital believes that Twist (TWST) will go to zero.
  • Twist (TWST) short interest is 11%.
  • Twist (TWST) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment. In an after market close news release, the company called the report "highly misleading, with many distortions and inaccuracies."
  • Earlier this month Twist, Illumina announced partnership to expand access to genetic sequencing panel.

Comments (21)

