JPMorgan Chase credit card net charge-offs, delinquencies tick up in October
Nov. 15, 2022 8:04 AM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- As credit quality slowly returns to more normal levels and inflation persists, JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) net charge-off rate edged up 4 basis points in October to 1.19% from September's 1.15%, the company said Tuesday.
- That compares with a 1.61% net charge-off rate in October 2019.
- Its credit card delinquency rate also increased to 0.73% from 0.69% in September, but lower than the pre-pandemic level of 1.16% three years ago.
- Principal receivables of $9.04B at the end of October rose from $8.96B at the beginning of the period.
- Last month, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) received a multi-year extension of the Disney Visa card program
