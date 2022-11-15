JPMorgan Chase credit card net charge-offs, delinquencies tick up in October

Nov. 15, 2022

  • As credit quality slowly returns to more normal levels and inflation persists, JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) net charge-off rate edged up 4 basis points in October to 1.19% from September's 1.15%, the company said Tuesday.
  • That compares with a 1.61% net charge-off rate in October 2019.
  • Its credit card delinquency rate also increased to 0.73% from 0.69% in September, but lower than the pre-pandemic level of 1.16% three years ago.
  • Principal receivables of $9.04B at the end of October rose from $8.96B at the beginning of the period.
  • Last month, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) received a multi-year extension of the Disney Visa card program

