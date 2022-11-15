Valeo Pharma raises Q4 revenue guidance
Nov. 15, 2022 8:07 AM ETValeo Pharma Inc. (VPHIF), VPH:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Canadian pharmaceutical company Valeo Pharma (OTCQB:VPHIF) (TSX:VPH:CA) raised its Q4 revenue guidance to a range of $12.5M - $13.0M, up 14% to 18% over the previously-issued guidance of $11M.
- The consensus stands at $11.31M.
- The company also raised its FY22 revenue guidance to between $27.5M and $28.0M, a forecasted increase exceeding 100% compared to FY21 revenue of $13.6M.
- The consensus is $26.41M.
- The guidance upgrade results from the continued growth of its two innovative asthma therapies as well as the additional revenues generated in Q4 by the recently-added ophthalmology products.
- Source: Press Release
Comments