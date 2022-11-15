Carvana loses bull rating at Oppenheimer due to near-term headwinds

Oppenheimer was the latest firm to turn cautious on Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) with a downgrade on Tuesday to a Perform rating from Outperform.

Analyst Brian Nagel and team said they have grown increasingly concerned about CVNA's near-term prospects.

"We remain optimistic about longer-term prospects for CVNA and the company’s shares. That said, significant nearer-term operational and financial risks for Carvana have emerged and are likely to cloud the CVNA investment story for the foreseeable future."

Carvana (CVNA) is seen generating Nagel an adjusted EBITDA loss of $998M in 2022 and a loss of $303M in 2024 before turning to a profit in 2025.

Looking further down the road, Carvana (CVNA) is said to still represent an innovative omni-channel disruptor, but is noted to be moving within a fragmented and inefficient market focused on pre-owned vehicles that can be hard to perform well in.

