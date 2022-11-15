DigitalOcean opens new data center in Sydney

Nov. 15, 2022 8:13 AM ETDigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) has opened a new data center in Sydney, Australia to better serve small and medium-sized businesscustomers in the continent, New Zealand and the surrounding region.
  • The SYD1 data center features the most up-to-date network architecture and is connected to DigitalOcean's (DOCN) private internet edge and backbone network, providing 400 Gbps of on-net access to Asia, North America, and Europe. This reduces dependency on public internet and mitigates jitter, latency and packet loss for users.
  • Sydney is the ninth global region to house a DigitalOcean data center and the fifteenth facility overall.

