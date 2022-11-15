Capital One's Savor cards add Uber to cash back rewards
Nov. 15, 2022 9:00 AM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF), UBERJPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- As credit card issuers adjust rewards to reflect consumer trends, Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) added to its Savor and SavorOne cards an unlimited 10% cashback on Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Uber Eats purchases, as well as complimentary Uber One membership through Nov. 14, 2024, the company said Tuesday.
- Savor, SavorOne, SavorOne Student and Quicksilver Student cardholders will automatically get 10% cash back on purchases through Uber and Uber eats. Savor, SavorOne, and Quicksilver Student cardholders can enroll for Uber One monthly membership in the Uber and Uber Eats app on websites.
- As part of the partnership, Quicksilver, Quicksilver One, and Quicksilver Secured Cardholders can get up to six months of an Uber One monthly membership statement credit through November 14, 2024.
- In October, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) received a multiyear extension of its Disney Visa card program
