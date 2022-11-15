Hexo signs 3-year cannabis supply deal with Entourage Health
- Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) announced Tuesday a long-term supply agreement with Canadian cannabis distributor Entourage Health (OTCQX:ETRGF).
- Under the deal, HEXO will provide Entourage with bulk dried cannabis and soft gel capsules to be marketed to patients and consumers under Entourage’s family of brands.
- The agreement is signed for three years with additional three year option for renewal.
- “Collaborating with Entourage marks a significant milestone for HEXO in the Canadian medical market and highlights our commitment to addressing the range of consumer needs and market demand. We see increasing opportunity in medicinal and therapeutic products and believe the market fits well with our high-quality products,” commented Charlie Bowman, CEO of HEXO.
