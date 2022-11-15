Stack Capital to make normal course issuer bid

  • The Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted Stack Capital Group's (TSX:STCK:CA) notice to make a normal course issuer bid.
  • The investment holding company is of the opinion that its share price is undervalued, compared to its recently announced book value per share of $11.75.
  • The company may purchase up to 461,500 shares, representing 5% of the issued and outstanding shares as of Nov. 7, during a 12-month period commencing Nov. 17 and ending no later than Nov. 16, 2023.
  • The purchases will be made at prevailing market price.
  • The average daily trading volume will be generally limited to 3,466 shares.
  • All the purchased shares will be cancelled.
