Stack Capital to make normal course issuer bid
- The Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted Stack Capital Group's (TSX:STCK:CA) notice to make a normal course issuer bid.
- The investment holding company is of the opinion that its share price is undervalued, compared to its recently announced book value per share of $11.75.
- The company may purchase up to 461,500 shares, representing 5% of the issued and outstanding shares as of Nov. 7, during a 12-month period commencing Nov. 17 and ending no later than Nov. 16, 2023.
- The purchases will be made at prevailing market price.
- The average daily trading volume will be generally limited to 3,466 shares.
- All the purchased shares will be cancelled.
