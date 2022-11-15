Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) said Tuesday it will purchase low-carbon steel from Nucor (NUE) and U.S. Steel (X) for its U.S. manufacturing operations in an effort to cut the carbon impact of its sustainable heating, ventilation and air conditioning products.

Trane (TT) said it will use Econiq steel from primary supplier Nucor (NUE) and an additional allotment of verdeX steel from U.S. Steel (X) to build high-efficiency heat pumps and air conditioners for homes, as well as thermal management systems for commercial buildings such as schools and data centers.

The low-carbon steel, which will represent 20% of Trane's (TT) annual steel purchase, is nearly 80% less carbon intensive than traditional blast furnace steel, according to the company.

The company expects to reduce nearly 16K metric tons/year of carbon, with a reduction of 120K metric tons by 2030, the equivalent of emissions generated from powering more than 55K homes for one year; the steel industry currently accounts for ~8% of global carbon emissions.

Trane Technologies (TT) recently reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.27/share on revenues of $4.37B and raised its earnings guidance for the full year.