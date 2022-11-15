Tandem upgraded at Wells Fargo as valuation and consensus reset
Nov. 15, 2022 8:25 AM ETTandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)MDT, PODDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) added ~5% pre-market Tuesday after Wells Fargo upgraded the insulin pump maker to Equal Weight from Underweight, noting that the consensus estimates for the company have reached a "more realistic level" while its valuation has dropped.
- Tandem (TNDM) plunged early this month after its Q3 2022 print fell short of expectations, and the management slashed its full-year outlook citing an uncertain macro environment.
- The "consensus estimates have reset to what look like more realistic levels following the Q3 call, while valuation has come down," the analysts led by Larry Biegelsen wrote as reasons for the upgrade.
- However, the analysts issuing a $43 per share target on Tandem (TNDM) continue to expect the company to face challenges in adding new patient starts amid competition from Omnipod 5 from Insulet (PODD) and 780G from Medtronic (MDT).
- Despite positive physician feedback on the 780G algorithm, the timing of U.S. approval for the device remains uncertain after the recent MDT warning, Biegelsen and the team added.
