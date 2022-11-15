Beam Global secures $5.3M order from New York City
Nov. 15, 2022 8:26 AM ETBeam Global (BEEM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has secured a $5.3M order from New York City for an additional 71 Beam EV ARC solar-powered EV charging systems.
- This is the seventh order placed by the city and expands its fleet of sustainable EV ARC EV charging systems to 160.
- Each of the city’s EV ARC system generates and stores its own electricity, and is equipped with a Beam factory installed dual-plug EV charger from ChargePoint (CHPT) to power City fleet EVs.
- The systems were purchased using the General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006.
- BEEM shares are up 4% premarket
