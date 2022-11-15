Ray Dalio's Bridgewater boosts stakes in Visa, Mondelez, Microsoft, exits Medtronic
- Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund founded by billionaire investor Ray Dalio nearly five decades ago, increased its investments in Visa (NYSE:V) to 1.21M shares from 491K shares, Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to 3.44M shares from 70K shares, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to 319K shares from 124K shares, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to 1.46M shares from 49K shares, during the third quarter, according to its recent 13F filing.
- Opened new investments in Accenture (NYSE:ACN), with 113K shares, Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), with 168K shares, and Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON), with 147K shares.
- The firm got rid of its positions in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).
- Pared holdings in S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) to 1.46M shares from 1.84M shares, and in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) to 250K shares from 571K shares.
- Previously, (Oct. 4) Ray Dalio ended his control of Bridgewater.
