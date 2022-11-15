Ray Dalio's Bridgewater boosts stakes in Visa, Mondelez, Microsoft, exits Medtronic

Nov. 15, 2022 8:28 AM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), SPY, INTC, HON, AR, ACN, MDT, GOOGL, MSFT, MDLZ, VBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 - Day 1

Kimberly White

  • Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund founded by billionaire investor Ray Dalio nearly five decades ago, increased its investments in Visa (NYSE:V) to 1.21M shares from 491K shares, Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to 3.44M shares from 70K shares, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to 319K shares from 124K shares, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to 1.46M shares from 49K shares, during the third quarter, according to its recent 13F filing.
  • Opened new investments in Accenture (NYSE:ACN), with 113K shares, Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), with 168K shares, and Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON), with 147K shares.
  • The firm got rid of its positions in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).
  • Pared holdings in S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) to 1.46M shares from 1.84M shares, and in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) to 250K shares from 571K shares.
  • Previously, (Oct. 4) Ray Dalio ended his control of Bridgewater.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.