NFL football player Odell Beckham Jr. announced on social media that he has filed a lawsuit against Nike (NYSE:NKE) on allegations the company did not honor its partnership commitments with him.

Beckham, who first signed with Nike (NKE) in 2014, noted that he was "extremely disappointed" with the company over how it handled a matching offer made to him part of a right or refusal to an Adidas offer made in 2017. The structure of the new deal was said to have made it nearly impossible for Beckham to trigger the very valuable extensions of the deal.

"Rather than continuing to pay the compensation and guaranteed royalties it is contractually obligated to pay Mr. Beckham, Nike is willfully withholding millions of dollars and inventing excuses not to pay him," reads part of the lawsuit.

Shares of Nike (NKE) rose 1.48% in premarket trading on Tuesday on an up day overall for the stock market in early action.

Sector watch: Apparel prices cool in latest CPI report as holiday promotions pick up.