PATH, IQ and BEKE are among pre market gainers
- Quhuo (QH) +58% 1H earnings call release.
- Azenta (AZTA) +33% Q4 earnings call release
- Pineapple Energy (PEGY) +28% FORM 10-Q | Quarterly Report.
- Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) +22% Q3 earnings call release
- Sea (SE) +18% Q3 earnings call release
- Kidpik (PIK) +14%.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) +15%.
- Lufax (LU) +15%.
- Bilibili (BILI) +13% surge as Chinese tech stocks see optimism on Biden-Xi talks.
- i-80 Gold (IAUX) +13% Gold Ruby Hill Exploration Teach-in Session.
- Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) +13% Q3 earnings call release.
- Nu Holdings (NU) +13% Q3 earnings call release
- Singularity Future Technology (SGLY) +11%.
- GDS Holdings (GDS) +11%.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) +11% takes new stakes in TSM, LPX and Jefferies.
- Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) +10% surge as Chinese tech stocks see optimism on Biden-Xi talks.
- TrueCar (TRUE) +10% takes minority ownership stake in TrueCar.
- Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) +10% Q3 earnings call release.
- iQIYI (IQ) +9%.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +9%.
- UiPath (PATH) +9%.
- Dada Nexus (DADA) +9%.
- HUYA (HUYA) +9% Q3 earnings call release
- SOBR Safe (SOBR) +9% FORM 10-Q | Quarterly Report.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) +9% surge as Chinese tech stocks see optimism on Biden-Xi talks.
