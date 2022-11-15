Getty Images, Twist Bioscience, Portillo's among premarket losers' pack
- Twist Bioscience (TWST) -20% after new short report from Scorpion Capital.
- AMMO (POWW) -19% on FQ2 earnings release.
- Versus Systems (VS) -16% on Q3 earnings release.
- ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) -15% on Q3 earnings release.
- Ecovyst (ECVT) -14% on pricing upsized 17.5M secondary offering at $8.25/share.
- SkyWater Technology (SKYT) -13% on pricing ~$13.7M stock offering.
- Getty Images (GETY) -12% on Q3 earnings release.
- iSun (ISUN) -12% on Q3 earnings release.
- GAN (GAN) -10% on Q3 earnings disappoint, Jefferies downgrade.
- Portillo's (PTLO) -9% on 8M share offering.
- Snail (SNAL) -8%.
- Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) -7%.
- Capital Southwest (CSWC) -6% on proposed $46.0M stock offering.
- Corsair Gaming (CRSR) -6% after pricing $75M stock offering.
- IonQ (IONQ) -5% on Q3 earnings release.
Comments