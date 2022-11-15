SFLMaven appoints new key person and to divest its operating subsidiary, SFLMaven of Florida
Nov. 15, 2022 8:40 AM ETSFLMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SFLMaven (OTCPK:SFLM) announced a change in control, Chad MacKay has been appointed as Chairman and CEO and the company and will oversee the launch of the company’s new business plan that focuses on acquisitions or technology licensing opportunities.
Company’s previous Chairman and CEO, Joseph Ladin, resigned as Chairman and CEO as part of these changes.
In addition, as part of the company’s new business focus, the company has determined to divest of its operating subsidiary, SFLMaven of Florida.
The divestiture transaction is expected to `be completed by the end of November 2022.
