EQ renews multi-year tech partnership with Canadian media firm
Nov. 15, 2022
- EQ (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced Tuesday that it has renewed its multi-year partnership with Canada's diversified media company to provide its data and technology platforms for analytics.
- The company told this partner accounted for significant revenue to EQ on an annual basis, with the initial engagement totaling over $6M.
- "Through our platforms, we have been able to provide invaluable insights, audience creation tools, attribution measurement and media that deliver unprecedented levels of performance at the local and national levels," said Geoffrey Rotstein, President and CEO of EQ Works.
