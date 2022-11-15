W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) on Tuesday was downgraded to Neutral from Overweight by analysts at Atlantic Equities. They said the industrial supply company likely won’t be able to raise prices for products as the inflation rate ebbs.

“We fear that the prospect of easing inflationary pressures may now be seen as removing an incremental driver of EPS upside for Grainger (GWW),” Richard Radbourne, analyst at Atlantic Equities, said in the report. “While we continue to believe that Grainger's (GWW) portfolio will prove relatively resilient during a recession, we feel that the prospect of moderating price growth will prevent further relative P/E expansion in the near term.”

He said rating change also reflects the outperformance of Grainger (GWW)’s stock compared with market benchmarks, but the company remains a core holding in the longer term.

Grainger (GWW) this year rose 15% through Nov. 14, contrasting with an 18% decline for the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index (SP500).