Atlis Motor Vehicle jumps 4% on battery technology trials
Nov. 15, 2022 8:46 AM ETAMVBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV) has begun trial mass production of its battery technology.
- The mass production trial is designed to ensure the company’s manufacturing process is executed efficiently to run at rate and confirm quality as they work to scale battery manufacturing in Mesa, AZ.
- This trial is the final stage of battery cell manufacturing process development for the company.
- Company will complete its quality confirmation to ensure consistency and rapidly ramp up to complete its first manufacturing run for delivery to customers.
- Stock up 3.5% durinng pre-market.
Comments