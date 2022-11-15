Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) added ~6% pre-market Tuesday after announcing that its investigational therapy for atopic dermatitis (AD) roflumilast met the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial.

The double-blind, vehicle-controlled trial named INTEGUMENT-1 was designed to evaluate roflumilast cream 0.15% versus vehicle in 654 patients aged six years and older with mild to moderate AD.

Per the topline data, the study met the primary endpoint indicating that 32.0% of individuals who received roflumilast achieved Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) Success, a measure to assess AD severity, at week four compared to 15.2% in the vehicle arm (P<0.0001).

The study also met all secondary endpoints with statistical significance, including that for Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-75) which stood at 75% and 22.0% for those who received roflumilast and vehicle, at week four respectively.

Despite several discontinuations due to adverse events, the study drug was well tolerated, the company said, adding that 93% of patients who received it completed the four weeks of the treatment.

Arcutis (ARQT) is running another pivotal Phase 3 trial for roflumilast called INTEGUMENT-2, which is expected to generate topline data by the year-end.

If positive, the company intends to submit a marketing application for the treatment in 2023 targeting mild to moderate AD in patients aged six years and older.

In July, the FDA approved roflumilast, branded as Zoryve, for plaque psoriasis in those aged 12 years and above.