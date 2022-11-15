Pershing Square exits Domino's Pizza, beefs up stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in Q3
Nov. 15, 2022 8:50 AM ET By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management exited its investment in Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) during the third quarter, though the fund didn't pursue any new positions, according to its latest 13F filing.
- Overall, it held six stocks in its portfolio as of Sept. 30, 2022, a relatively small mix when compared with hedge fund peers.
- The firm increased its stales in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to 15.23M shares from 2.94M shares, Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) to 10.03M shares from 9.90M shares, Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to 24.19M shares from 23.82M shares, and Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) to 10.37M shares from 10.20M shares.
- During the second quarter, Pershing Square's sole exit was Netflix.
