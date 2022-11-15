ViewRay announces $125M debt facility

Nov. 15, 2022 8:53 AM ETViewRay, Inc. (VRAY)MFICBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) announced a five-year loan facility deal with MidCap Financial (MFIC) and Silicon Valley Bank, consisting of a $100M term loan and a $25M revolving line of credit.
  • The term loan commitment is up to $100M, $25M of which ViewRay (VRAY) may elect to access on achieving a gross margin target for FY23.
  • At close, the company drew $75M, $60M of which will be used to retire existing debt with Silicon Valley Bank.
  • Annual interest rate is equal to the WSJ Prime rate plus 3.5% with a floor of 9.25%.
  • The maturity date is five years, with three years of interest only payments, with the option to extend interest only period for one additional year.
  • The revolving line of credit provides up to $25M, comprised of an initial $15M commitment, with the option to increase the line by an additional $10M.
  • At close, ViewRay (VRAY) drew $5M to enhance working capital.
  • Annual interest rate is equal to WSJ Prime rate plus 0.5% with a floor of 6.25% and the term is five years.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.