Daxor to raise $2M in stock offering

Nov. 15, 2022 8:59 AM ETDaxor Corporation (DXR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) on Tuesday has priced its stock offering of 210,527 shares at $9.50 apiece.
  • Gross proceeds is expected to be $2M.
  • Underwriters have been granted an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 10,527 shares.
  • The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, general corporate purposes, including to develop its products, fund capital expenditures, make investments.
  • Closing of the offering is expected on Nov. 17, 2022.
  • Stock continued to head south, down 16% in pre-market on Tuesday, since Daxor first announced the plans of equity offering post-market yesterday.

