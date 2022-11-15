Achieve Life Sciences stock gains 8% before the bell on $18.9M private placement

Nov. 15, 2022 8:59 AM ETAchieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) on Tuesday announced an ~$18.9M private placement, sending its shares 7.7% higher. before the bell.
  • The private placement will be for up to ~4.1M units at $4.625/unit, with each unit consisting of two shares and one warrant to buy a share.
  • The private placement was priced at $2.3125/share, an 8.6% premium to Achieve's (ACHV) closing price the day prior to entering into the subscription deal, including a one-half warrant per share.
  • The private placement is expected to close on or about Nov. 18.
  • The warrants will have an initial per share exercise price of $4.50.
  • Proceeds will be used to fund clinical research and development, and for general working capital.
  • Achieve (ACHV) expects the net proceeds, plus existing financial resources, will be sufficient to fund operations into late 2023.
  • The private placement includes a new life sciences focused investment fund, participation from Achieve (ACHV) management, as well as new and existing investors.

