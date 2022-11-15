Alliance Creative Group reports Q3 results

Nov. 15, 2022 9:00 AM ETAlliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Alliance Creative Group press release (OTCPK:ACGX): Q3 Revenue of $3.01M (+11.1% Y/Y).
  • Net Income for the quarter ending September 30, 2022  were 108,426

  • Gross Profits for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 were $784,185

  • The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 09/30/22 were $3,957,989.

    The total outstanding common shares as of September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022") were 2,604,211 with 1,648,971 of those shares in the float. 

    The Company ended the quarter with $27,690 Cash on hand.

