Seagate Technology unit commences exchange offers

Nov. 15, 2022

  • Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) unit Seagate HDD Cayman has commenced exchange offers.
  • As part of the offer, certain eligible outstanding debt securities holders can exchange existing notes for up to $500M in aggregate principal amount of the company's 9.625% senior notes due 2032.
  • The aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued pursuant to the exchange offers will be subject to a minimum amount of $300M and a maximum amount of $500M.
