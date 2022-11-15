Seagate Technology unit commences exchange offers
Nov. 15, 2022 9:06 AM ETSeagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) unit Seagate HDD Cayman has commenced exchange offers.
- As part of the offer, certain eligible outstanding debt securities holders can exchange existing notes for up to $500M in aggregate principal amount of the company's 9.625% senior notes due 2032.
- The aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued pursuant to the exchange offers will be subject to a minimum amount of $300M and a maximum amount of $500M.
- Source: Press Release
