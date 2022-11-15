Money managers are still uber-bearish, the latest survey from BofA Securities shows.

The November Fund Manager Survey of 309 panelists with $854B in assets under management showed cash levels at 6.2% with a net 77% predicting a global recession and allocation to tech (XLK) (XLC) at its lowest since 2006.

That's "all manna from heaven for Q4 trading bulls," strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in the survey note Tuesday.

Hartnett reiterated his call to “rent the pivot” and advised fading the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) at 4,100.

Positioning is still defensive, with longs in investment grade bonds (LQD) vs. high yield (JNK) at a record high and exposure to Healthcare (XLV) and Consumer Staples (XLP) at levels not seen since 2006. But November did see a "huge rotation" into Industrials (XLI) and out of tech and Utilities (XLU), he said.

"'Stagflation' (below trend growth, above trend inflation) the overwhelmingly consensus view at 92%," Hartnett added. "Few think 'stagnation' (below trend growth, below trend inflation) at 7%; no one thinks 'goldilocks' (above trend growth, below trend inflation) at 0%."

Managers expect S&P 500 returns to average 6.1% per year, which would take the index to 5,321 by 2027, compared with a 13.5% return per annum in the 2010s.

Inflation staying high remains the top tail risk at 32%, followed by geopolitics worsening, central banks staying hawkish and a deep global recession at 18%. A systemic credit event at 13% rounds out the top five.

Long U.S. dollar (DXY) (USDOLLAR) (UUP) is still considered the most crowded trade, by far. Short China equities (YANG) (CHAD) (FXP) is a new November entrant at No. 2. That's followed by long oil (CL1:COM) (CO1:COM) (USO) (BNO), short EU equities (EPV) and long ESG (ESG) (ESGU).

Has inflation peaked?