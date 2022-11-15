Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is offering an attractive entry point to investors, according to analysts at Argus Research.

“On a fundamental basis, PM shares are trading at 17-times our 2022 EPS forecast, near the low end of the historical P/E range of 15-23,” the firm’s analysts said on Tuesday. “Given the company's strong growth outlook, we believe that a BUY rating is now appropriate.”

The analysts also applauded the company’s efforts to transition its portfolio to smokeless and reduced risk products. Namely, the progress of IQOS commercialization in the US and the acquisition of Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) were viewed approvingly. These efforts are expected to pay dividends for the company in coming years.

Alongside the upgrade to Buy, the team set a $110 price target for the stock. Shares rose 1.53% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

