Super League Gaming GAAP EPS of -$1.41, revenue of $4.51M: Q3 Prelim

Nov. 15, 2022 9:09 AM ETSuper League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Super League Gaming press release (NASDAQ:SLGG): Preliminary Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.41; Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16
  • Revenue of $4.51M (+24.9% Y/Y).
  • Including a non-cash impairment charge totaling $42M, total operating expense in the third quarter of 2022 was $53.9M compared to $8.3M in the comparable prior year quarter. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to a non-cash impairment charge relating to long-lived assets of $42M, primarily reflecting the company's stock price and related market capitalization as of Sep. 30, 2022, report.
  • Outlook: The company expects minimum of $20M in revenue for fiscal year 2022, up from $11.7M in 2021.
  • "Looking ahead to 2023, we see several favorable trends in support of our continuing strong top line growth including a high percentage of repeat customers, larger average deal opportunities, and a higher portion of our revenue sourced through our global network sales partners," Super League Gaming said in Q3 2022 earnings pre-announcement.

