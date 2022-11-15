Chubb (NYSE:CB) stock rose 1.9% in Tuesday premarket after Atlantic Equities analyst John Heagerty upgraded the insurer to Overweight from Neutral on prospects for its revenue growth and operating leverage as well as its valuation appeal.

For the U.S. property & casualty insurance sector, the analyst expects the sector to benefit from ongoing profitability improvement and higher interest rates that will feed into stronger investment income and operating profitability in the next two to three years.

Heagerty based the Chubb (CB) upgrade on its "best-in-class" underwriting profitability; further operating leverage; meaningful exposure to higher interest rates; and an attractive valuation.

"In particular, we note that Chubb's (CB) strong premium growth and reinvestment rate of 5.8% (relative to the current portfolio yield of 3.4%) leads to meaningful upside to our investment income forecast, which in turn leaves our FY24 operating ROE at c13.5%. This more than justifies the current valuation of 1.3x FY3 BVPS," Heagerty wrote in a note to clients.

YTD, Chubb (CB) stock has risen 7.1% compared with the S&P 500's 18% decline.

The Overweight rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

SA contributor Gavin Barwell likes Chubb (CB) for its industry-leading profitability and downside protection.