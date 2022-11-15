TeraWulf reports Q3 results
- TeraWulf press release (NASDAQ:WULF): Q3 Revenue of $3.9M and produced 117 self-mined Bitcoin during the quarter.
- Cost of Revenue as a percentage of Revenue increased to 134% compared to 43% in the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by higher than normal power costs during the commencement and rapid expansion of mining operations at Lake Mariner.
- Loss Before Income Tax and Equity in Net Loss of Investee for the third quarter of 2022 was $(20.6) million compared to $(12.0) million for the second quarter of 2022.
- October Update: The Company has self-mined 119 Bitcoin in October 2022, a 76% increase over September 2022.
- In October 2022, the Company raised $17.0 million of new capital, comprised of $9.5 million of equity from existing investors and $7.5 million of incremental proceeds under the Company’s Term Loan.
