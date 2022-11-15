United Rentals proposes offering of $1.5B senior notes

Nov. 15, 2022 9:17 AM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has proposed a private offering of $1.5B principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2029.
  • Aggregate net proceeds from the sale are expected to be ~$1.486B after initial purchasers’ discounts and commissions and payments of estimated fees and expenses.
  • The company expects to use the net proceeds from its offering, together with expected additional borrowings under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility, to finance the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Ahern Rentals and Xtreme Re-Rental.
  • URI shares are up 3% premarket

