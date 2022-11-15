United Rentals proposes offering of $1.5B senior notes
Nov. 15, 2022 9:17 AM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has proposed a private offering of $1.5B principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2029.
- Aggregate net proceeds from the sale are expected to be ~$1.486B after initial purchasers’ discounts and commissions and payments of estimated fees and expenses.
- The company expects to use the net proceeds from its offering, together with expected additional borrowings under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility, to finance the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Ahern Rentals and Xtreme Re-Rental.
- URI shares are up 3% premarket
