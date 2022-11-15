Investview reports Q3 results
Nov. 15, 2022 9:18 AM ETInvestview, Inc. (INVU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Investview press release (OTCQB:INVU): Q3 Net income from operations increased 101.2% to $0.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $44.7 million for the comparable prior year period.
- Revenue of $15M (-35.9% Y/Y).
- Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022 was $19.1 million, down $11.9 million from $31.0 million at December 31, 2021.
- "The Company continues to expand on its Bitcoin mining operations. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, SAFETek, our Blockchain technology subsidiary, purchased 3,584 new next-generation mining servers," report.
