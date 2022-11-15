Investview reports Q3 results

Nov. 15, 2022 9:18 AM ETInvestview, Inc. (INVU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Investview press release (OTCQB:INVU): Q3 Net income from operations increased 101.2% to $0.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $44.7 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • Revenue of $15M (-35.9% Y/Y).
  • Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022 was $19.1 million, down $11.9 million from $31.0 million at December 31, 2021. 
  • "The Company continues to expand on its Bitcoin mining operations. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, SAFETek, our Blockchain technology subsidiary, purchased 3,584 new next-generation mining servers," report.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.