SunHydrogen puts $10M in Norway's TECO 2030

Nov. 15, 2022 9:24 AM ETSunHydrogen, Inc. (HYSR), TECFFBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • SunHydrogen (OTCPK:HYSR) on Tuesday said it invested $10M in Norway-based TECO 2030 ASA (OTCQX:TECFF), and the two companies are expected to merge and eventually explore listing in the United States.
  • SunHydrogen’s $10M investment consists of $7M direct investment for shares equal to 9.3% of TECO 2030, and a $3M convertible note at 8% interest that will be convertible into 6.1 million shares at 5.08 Norwegian Krone per share.
  • Following the investment, SunHydrogen shall designate a director to serve on TECO 2030’s board of directors. As part of the investment, the two parties agree to pursue a potential business combination and an up-listing onto a U.S. stock exchange will be explored.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.