The most popular EV manufacturer in China, BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDY), has canceled plans to list its semiconductor segment as a separate company, per filings with the Shenzhen exchange.

The board of the automaker scrapped the plans due to inopportune dynamics in the semiconductor industry. The spinoff of the chip unit may be revisited in the future, however.

Shenzhen-listed shares of the automaker rose modestly on Tuesday, ticking about 1.22% higher in the day’s trading.

