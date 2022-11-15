Daré gets Gates Foundation grant to develop Hydrogel tech for use in vaginal health

Nov. 15, 2022 9:28 AM ETDaré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) said it received a grant of ~$585K from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support development of a vaginal thermosetting gel formulation for delivery of live biotherapeutics which can be reconstituted at the point of care.
  • If successful, the formulation could be carried forward for further development as a delivery vehicle with potential to enhance the availability of new therapies for vaginal health worldwide, including in countries with varying climatic conditions and/or where extended storage may be required, the company added.
  • "This grant will enable us to investigate the use of a novel hydrogel technology to deliver live biotherapeutics to address this challenge that affects women everywhere," said Daré's Chief Scientific Officer David Friend.
  • Daré noted that its FDA approved product Xaciato (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis uses hydrogel technology.

