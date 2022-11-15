Jeffs' Brands enters JV with pharmaceutical company for new product line

  • Jeffs' Brands (JFBR) has entered into a letter of intent with SciSparc, a specialty pharmaceutical and food supplements company, to establish a joint venture for the development of a new food supplements product line and its online marketing.
  • The LOI contemplates that the two companies will form a JV in which they each own 50%.
  • Upon documentation, company will be responsible for the online marketing of the products developed by SciSparc as part of the JV.
  • Decisions regarding which products to develop will be made by the two companies and will be based on Jeffs' Brands' advanced technology analysis of in-demand products with potential high profitability.
  • Mr. Oz Adler, the Chairman of the Company, is the CEO of SciSparc and a director of the company is the chairman of SciSparc.
  • Stock rises 2.4% pre-market

