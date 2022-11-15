UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI) said Tuesday its Cayuga RNG joint venture with Global Common Ventures has agreed to develop its fifth project to produce renewable natural gas in upstate New York.

The new project, to be constructed at New Hope View Farms in Cortland County, will modify an existing anaerobic biogas facility to generate RNG.

UGI (UGI) expects to complete the proposed project in H2 2024 and include the construction of gas upgrading equipment at the existing facility.

Once completed, the project is expected to produce ~35M cf of RNG annually that will be delivered to a local natural gas pipeline serving the regional distribution system.

UGI Corp. (UGI) offers a "high likelihood of maintaining growing dividend payments," Six-Five Research writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.