WISeKey, Italpreziosi and Kaufmann & Partners to commercialize trusted gold NFTs
Nov. 15, 2022 9:35 AM ETWKEYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- WISeKey International (WKEY) has been signed an MoU with Italpreziosi, one of the main operators in the production, refine and trade of precious metals, production and trade of investment gold based to offer Trusted NFTs that are backed by gold and have offsets carbon attached using WISeKey technologies.
- Both parties together with Kaufmann & Partners will create a JV in Switzerland of which WISeKey will have 51% of the capital allowing gold investment via NFT in total safety, without having to physically handle the products, opting to insert them directly into the Italpreziosi insured deposit.
- The trusted NFT is backed by gold and precious metals and tradable on WISe.ART NFT marketplace.
- The JV PreciousMetalVerse.com will be launched in January 2023.
