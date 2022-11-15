BIO-key GAAP EPS of -$0.29, revenue of $1.37M

Nov. 15, 2022 9:35 AM ETBIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • BIO-key press release (NASDAQ:BKYI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.29.
  • Revenue of $1.37M (+5.4% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit was $1M in Q3’22, flat from Q’21, due to higher cost of license fees as a result of third party-software required for Swivel Secure licenses, which offset revenue growth
  • Realized gross profit margin declined to 71% in Q3’22 from 77% in Q3’21.
  • Outlook: "“We expect a strong close to the year, however, given our slower than expected sales so far this year, we now expect full-year revenues of $7M to $9M in 2022, representing growth of 37% to 76% over 2021 revenue. Our updated outlook anticipates growth in recurring software license revenue to roughly 70% of our total revenue, supported by hardware and services revenue contributions, which are typically in support of specific projects."

