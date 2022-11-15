Capital Southwest dips after pricing ~$38.2M stock offering

Nov. 15, 2022
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares fell 5% on Tuesday after pricing an underwritten public offering of 2,203,857 shares of its common stock at $18.15/share.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 330,579 additional shares of its common stock.
  • Net proceeds are expected to be ~$38.2M that will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness under the firm's senior secured revolving credit facility, to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies, and for other general corporate purposes, including payment of operating expenses.

