TV-shopping mainstays QVC and HSN (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have launched on The Roku Channel (NASDAQ:ROKU), becoming the first live-streamed shopping channels on Roku's free ad-supported platform.

That will bring about 40 hours per day of live video commerce programming across the two channels to The Roku Channel's reach of some 80M people in the United States.

Qurate Retail (QRTEA) has jumped 15.4% out of Tuesday's market open. Roku (ROKU) is 3.6% higher.

It's part of Qurate Retail's (QRTEA) strategic push to expand the reach of its original channels across new media and digital platforms. QVC and HSN already reach more than 200M homes globally through their 14 linear TV channels.

They also reach more than 100M Internet-connected homes through their existing digital frontage, via QVC+ and HSN+ streaming and via the Web, mobile and social pages.

"For decades consumers have tuned into both QVC and HSN for engaging shopping experiences from the comfort of their own home. We're thrilled to partner with QVC and HSN to bring these viewing experiences to the expansive lineup of FAST channels available on The Roku Channel," says Roku's Ashley Hovey.