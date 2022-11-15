Home-shopping names QVC, HSN launch on Roku Channel; Qurate Retail jumps

Nov. 15, 2022 9:56 AM ETQurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA), ROKUQRTEB, QRTEPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Qurate Retail Group Reception

Ben Gabbe

TV-shopping mainstays QVC and HSN (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have launched on The Roku Channel (NASDAQ:ROKU), becoming the first live-streamed shopping channels on Roku's free ad-supported platform.

That will bring about 40 hours per day of live video commerce programming across the two channels to The Roku Channel's reach of some 80M people in the United States.

Qurate Retail (QRTEA) has jumped 15.4% out of Tuesday's market open. Roku (ROKU) is 3.6% higher.

It's part of Qurate Retail's (QRTEA) strategic push to expand the reach of its original channels across new media and digital platforms. QVC and HSN already reach more than 200M homes globally through their 14 linear TV channels.

They also reach more than 100M Internet-connected homes through their existing digital frontage, via QVC+ and HSN+ streaming and via the Web, mobile and social pages.

"For decades consumers have tuned into both QVC and HSN for engaging shopping experiences from the comfort of their own home. We're thrilled to partner with QVC and HSN to bring these viewing experiences to the expansive lineup of FAST channels available on The Roku Channel," says Roku's Ashley Hovey.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.