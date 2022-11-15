Dubai-based EV maker NWTN stock tumbles for second day following SPAC merger

Nov. 15, 2022

Newly public NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) stock fell 18% in early trading Tuesday, the day after it plunged 63% in the wake of the EV developer's merger with SPAC East Stone Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NWTN opened at $2.06, recently changing hands at $2.22 at around 9:40 a.m. ET.

NWTN stock spiraled on Monday, closing at $2.70. The stock had closed at $7.30 on Friday, the last trading session before the merger closed. The transaction generated gross proceeds of $400M in PIPE investment for the company.

Based in Dubai, NTWN is the parent company of smart EV developer ICONIQ, which has been focusing on developing passenger-centric green vehicles for families and businesses.

The companies agreed to merge in April through a deal that pegged the value of the combined company at around $2.5B.

