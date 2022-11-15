Planet Fitness outlines strategic growth plans at investor day event

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) said it will address its strategic growth plans during on investor day event on Tuesday.

Some of the key points PLNT management will hit are the company's potential to double the size of its existing member base amid a proven ability to gain greater share of each successive generational demographic and the opportunity to continue to grow store count and average unit volumes past the original expectations.

Looking ahead, the diversity of Planet Fitness' (PLNT) membership base created by the brand's broad demographic appeal coupled with its size and scale is seen giving it an advantage over the competition. Also look for an update from Planet Fitness on plans to accelerate international growth and bring the Planet Fitness Judgement Free approach to more countries.

"We emerged as the clear industry winner coming out of the global pandemic, having entered it from a position of strength at both the franchisor and franchisee levels," said CEO Chris Rondeau ahead of his main talk. "We are excited to announce new growth targets for our business, leveraging the knowledge we've built over the last 30 years to capitalize on the greater importance that people are putting on their overall health and wellness," he added.

Shares of Planet Fitness (PLNT) rose 3.75% in early trading on Tuesday.