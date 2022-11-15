Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) stock surged 13% in Tuesday morning trading after the firm that operates digital bank NuBank added 5.1M customers in Q3 and revenue beat analysts' expectations for the quarter.

The company expects its net interest margin to continue expanding as loans outpace deposits and its funding costs is optimized, it said in its Q3 slides.

Its interest-earning portfolio increased 150% Y/Y FX neutral to $3.5B in the quarter, with most of the growth in personal loans, which rose 111% Y/Y FXN to $1.9B.

The 5.1M of added customers in Q3 compares with the 5.7M added in Q2.

Q3 revenue of $1.31B, exceeding the $1.18B consensus, rose from $1.16B in Q2 and from $481M in Q3 2021.

Interest income and gains on financial instruments increased to $987M from $853M in Q2 and from $295M in the year-ago quarter. The Y/Y surge mainly reflected higher net interest income in the consumer finance portfolio, composed of personal loans and credit cards.

Credit loss allowance expense was $376M in Q3 vs. $339M in the prior quarter and $127M in the year-ago quarter.

The company's Q3 adjusted net income of $63.1M, up from $17.0M in the prior quarter and compared and adjusted net loss of $1.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total operating expenses of $422M increased from $388M in Q2 and from $246M in Q3 2021. The biggest part of its expenses is general & administrative costs of $262M in Q3 2022, $230M in Q2 2022, and $167M in Q3 2021.

SA contributor Valkyrie Trading Society says NU's multiproduct strategy keeps looking better