LuxUrban Hotels GAAP EPS of -$0.13, revenue of $11.6M
Nov. 15, 2022 10:02 AM ETLuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- LuxUrban Hotels press release (NASDAQ:LUXH): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.13.
- Revenue of $11.6M.
- Reiterating Guidance: 2022-2023 Net Revenue and EBITDA
- For the years ending December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company is reiterating the following guidance:
- Full Year 2022 (based on its current operating portfolio of approximately 1,200 short-term rental hotel units): Net revenue of $42 - $46 million, and EBITDA of $7 - $9 million.
- Full Year 2023: Net revenue of $100 - $110 million, and EBITDA of $16 - $20 million, based on its expectation that it will operate approximately 1,500 short-term rental hotel units by or around December 31, 2022.
