LuxUrban Hotels GAAP EPS of -$0.13, revenue of $11.6M

Nov. 15, 2022 10:02 AM ETLuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • LuxUrban Hotels press release (NASDAQ:LUXH): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.13.
  • Revenue of $11.6M.
  • Reiterating Guidance: 2022-2023 Net Revenue and EBITDA
  • For the years ending December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company is reiterating the following guidance:
  • Full Year 2022 (based on its current operating portfolio of approximately 1,200 short-term rental hotel units): Net revenue of $42 - $46 million, and EBITDA of $7 - $9 million.
  • Full Year 2023: Net revenue of $100 - $110 million, and EBITDA of $16 - $20 million, based on its expectation that it will operate approximately 1,500 short-term rental hotel units by or around December 31, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.