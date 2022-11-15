Prologis unveils two major EV truck charging installations
Nov. 15, 2022 10:05 AM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Prologis (NYSE:PLD) has announced two major electric truck charging installations in Southern California as part of its Prologis Mobility platform.
- The two charging sites will be used by national logistics company Performance Team to simultaneously charge up to 38 of its Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 battery-electric trucks.
- Prologis and Performance Team have partnered to install EV charging infrastructure in several large U.S. industrial markets, starting with Southern California.
- The two charging installations are located in Sante Fe Springs and the City of Commerce, with more than 4 NW of total installed capacity.
- The Santa Fe Springs location is in a non-Prologis-owned logistics facility and can charge 16 trucks at once. The Commerce Transport Center site is the newest project to come online and provides Performance Team with more than 4M kWh of energy annually to fuel 22 trucks.
- Prologis Mobility managed the design and installation of the project, along with engagement with the local utility, Southern California Edison.
