UiPath stock climbs over 16% on strong preliminary Q3 results, further job cuts

Nov. 15, 2022 10:06 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology to automate business tasks with AI. Concept with expert setting up automated software on laptop computer. Digital transformation and change management.

NicoElNino

  • UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock climbed 16.5% to an eight-week high on Tuesday after the automation software firm posted preliminary Q3 results that topped its guidance and announced further restructuring, including more job cuts.
  • The company expects to report Q3 revenue of ~$260M vs. prior outlook of $243M-$245M. Consensus estimate is $247.14M.
  • ARR is expected to be ~$1.108B as of Oct. 31, while Q3 adj. operating income is estimated to be ~$15M.
  • UiPath (PATH) also said it would reduce ~6% of its global workforce, with most of the job cuts expected to occur by the end of FY23.
  • The firm now expects total restructuring expenses of ~$30M vs. prior guidance of $15M, including charges recognized in Q3 and charges expected to be recognized in Q4.
  • UiPath (PATH) is scheduled to report Q3 results on Dec. 1 after market close.
  • Shares of UiPath (PATH) have fallen ~69% YTD.
  • UiPath (PATH) is at high risk of performing badly as it has decelerating momentum and is overpriced, according to SA Quant.

Comments (2)

