UiPath stock climbs over 16% on strong preliminary Q3 results, further job cuts
Nov. 15, 2022 10:06 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock climbed 16.5% to an eight-week high on Tuesday after the automation software firm posted preliminary Q3 results that topped its guidance and announced further restructuring, including more job cuts.
- The company expects to report Q3 revenue of ~$260M vs. prior outlook of $243M-$245M. Consensus estimate is $247.14M.
- ARR is expected to be ~$1.108B as of Oct. 31, while Q3 adj. operating income is estimated to be ~$15M.
- UiPath (PATH) also said it would reduce ~6% of its global workforce, with most of the job cuts expected to occur by the end of FY23.
- The firm now expects total restructuring expenses of ~$30M vs. prior guidance of $15M, including charges recognized in Q3 and charges expected to be recognized in Q4.
- UiPath (PATH) is scheduled to report Q3 results on Dec. 1 after market close.
- Shares of UiPath (PATH) have fallen ~69% YTD.
- UiPath (PATH) is at high risk of performing badly as it has decelerating momentum and is overpriced, according to SA Quant.
Comments (2)