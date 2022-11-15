BlackRock isn’t sold on a soft landing even after a lighter CPI print

The landscape of the U.S. market exploded after Wall Street received a smaller-than-expected inflation print for the month of October last week. While some may believe that markets are now headed for a soft landing, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, isn’t one of them.

Jean Boivin, head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock stated: “Surging stocks show markets believe hopes of a soft landing by the Fed to be true. We disagree and stay underweight developed market stocks.”

BlackRock added: “The U.S. market surged after a smaller-than-expected inflation print for the month of October. That in itself is good news, but one data print does not make a trend.”

The financial institution highlighted that investors have seen the markets become disappointed multiple times whenever the Fed uses hawkish rhetoric. There have been multiple instances this year whereby market participants hoped for a less-hawkish Fed only to later be disheartened when the Federal Reserve reiterates its hawkish tone.

A prime example was back at the Jackson Hole Symposium where Fed Chair Powell backed up the Fed’s hawkish talks and markets subsequently dropped.

“We believe that this time is no different. In fact, given the market bounce, we are even further away from markets pricing in the recession that we see coming next year.”

While the investment community analyzes the current market landscape, major averages (SP500), (DJI), (COMP.IND) along with their market tracking exchange traded funds (NYSEARCA:SPY), (NYSEARCA:VOO), (IVV), (NYSEARCA:DIA), and (NASDAQ:QQQ) continue to track higher.

BlackRock isn’t the only institution that believes investors aren’t out of the woods yet. Russell Investments put out a recent research note and highlighted that it may be premature to wave the victory flag so soon.